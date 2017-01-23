It’s the must go event for any fashionista.

TV style guru Gok Wan is to check into Dundee to give his tips on all things fashion at a special event.

The Fashion Brunch Club is part of a national tour, which will also see Gok make appearances in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

Gok has gained national success with Channel 4 television shows Gok’s Fashion Fix, Gok’s Clothes Roadshow and the How To Look Good Naked series.

The event, which will see local firms showcase products, takes place at the Apex Hotel on February 11 and will be the first appearance by the Leicester-born star in Dundee.

Gok promises to let attendees into all of his industry secrets and share his passion for style.

Tiger Lily Boutique owner Debbie Brash, 32, spoke to Gok by phone regarding the event at the Apex.

Speaking from the Broughty Ferry business, she said she “jumped” at the opportunity to work with the star. She added: “We were approached in October to be a part of this show and we’re really excited about the event.

“We know he has built up a great reputation for himself so we’re delighted he’s going to be affiliated with our brand.

“We will be in contact with the organisers in due course to discuss which ranges we will be showcasing. It promises to be a fun day — I know a lot of people who are already clamouring for tickets.

“We know Gok is very much about making women feel comfortable in their look and that is very much what we are about as a business. We jumped at the chance to be a part of it.

“Gok phoned to say how much he was looking forward to it — he was absolutely lovely. It’s great that local businesses are involved in the event.”

Peter Ferguson, executive producer for the programme, said: “Gok is very much looking forward to coming to the city. There’s a strong scene in local boutiques and businesses that are well suited to benefit from his visit.

“There’s plenty of interest in the city too. We’ve had a lot of people looking for tickets, but there’s still a few left.”

Visitors to the event are promised “five-star food” with friends, combined with tutorials on local and national fashion scenes.