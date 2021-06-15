Going, going, gone: Demolition begins on eyesore Anstruther flats

Two blocks of dilapidated flats in Anstruther have been demolished – with another two set to go in the coming weeks.

The rundown buildings, which have become an eyesore for residents of the picturesque Fife village, were razed on Tuesday.

The five-storey blocks in Mayview Court and Mayview Avenue will make way for a new care village to be built later this year.

A decision to knock down the dilapidated properties had been taken over two years ago but demolition preparation only started at the end of March due to delay caused by the pandemic.

The first two blocks came down on Tuesday.

Double the cost

Fife Council sanctioned demolition of the 60s-built properties in March 2019 after it was confirmed it would cost £4.2 million to modernise the blocks, more than double the £2m cost of demolishing them and building anew.

A new care village will now be built on the site to replace the current Ladywalk Care Home.

The area around the four tower blocks had been sealed off for safety during the process carried out by approved contractor Central Demolition.

Asbestos removal

Initial work included the removal of asbestos from the buildings, as well as stripping out the bulk of the internal fixtures and fittings.

Bulldozers and diggers were then brought in to bring down the buildings and clear the site ready for redevelopment.

The demolition has been welcomed by local councillors.

Welcome sight

Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Porteous said: “It has been a long while coming, mainly due to the the pandemic, but now work is under way with the first two blocks being demolished.

“It’s a welcome sight.

“I’m very pleased that the work is progressing well and I’ve been assured that demolition work on the two remaining blocks will be completed ahead of the return to school after the summer break.”