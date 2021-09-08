Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Going down a ‘Storm’: When will Scotland’s largest puppet visit Dundee?

By Emma O'Neill
September 8, 2021, 7:22 pm
Storm Puppet dundee
Scotland's largest puppet will be visiting Dundee later this month. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A 10m tall puppet that went down a ‘Storm’ in Anstruther at the weekend will visit Dundee later this month.

Anyone who missed the giant automaton, known as Storm,  can catch up with her at an event hosted by Sustainable Dundee.

The sea goddess was created to encourage people to celebrate the seas and care for our coastlines.

Storm puppet dundee
Storm is made completely from recycled materials. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Storm is made completely from recycled materials.

Her eyes are the colour of oyster shells, her hair thick strands of kelp and her voice the chorus of the waves.

Scotland’s biggest puppet

Scotland’s tallest puppet was created by Symon Macintyre and Kim Bergsagel and requires eight people to help her walk.

She was originally supposed to tour Scotland during 2020 to promote Cop26 in Glasgow. However, her trips were postponed due to the pandemic.

However, she is now back on the road, and making waves across Scotland’s coastal towns, including a trip to Anstruther.

Storm puppet dundee
The 10-meter tall puppet will visit Dundee on September 26. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Storm made an appearance at the Anstruther Harbour Festival, where locals and visitors enjoyed traditional dance, street performers, and craft and food stalls.

And now, she is expected to make an appearance in Dundee on September 26.

While a location has not been announced yet, the event will be hosted by Sustainable Dundee.

Andrew Batchelor, from Dundee Culture, said he was excited to see Storm was coming to Dundee.

He added: “It is excellent to see Storm awaken here in Dundee.

“It is a brilliant piece of innovation that many can take part in and enjoy.

“It also serves us a reminder that Storm was made in response to the ongoing climate crisis and it sends a message that we all need to do the best we can to reduce our carbon footprint.”