Going down a ‘Storm’: When will Scotland’s largest puppet visit Dundee?

A 10m tall puppet that went down a ‘Storm’ in Anstruther at the weekend will visit Dundee later this month.

Anyone who missed the giant automaton, known as Storm, can catch up with her at an event hosted by Sustainable Dundee.

The sea goddess was created to encourage people to celebrate the seas and care for our coastlines.

Storm is made completely from recycled materials.

Her eyes are the colour of oyster shells, her hair thick strands of kelp and her voice the chorus of the waves.

Scotland’s biggest puppet

Scotland’s tallest puppet was created by Symon Macintyre and Kim Bergsagel and requires eight people to help her walk.

She was originally supposed to tour Scotland during 2020 to promote Cop26 in Glasgow. However, her trips were postponed due to the pandemic.

However, she is now back on the road, and making waves across Scotland’s coastal towns, including a trip to Anstruther.

Storm made an appearance at the Anstruther Harbour Festival, where locals and visitors enjoyed traditional dance, street performers, and craft and food stalls.

And now, she is expected to make an appearance in Dundee on September 26.

While a location has not been announced yet, the event will be hosted by Sustainable Dundee.

Andrew Batchelor, from Dundee Culture, said he was excited to see Storm was coming to Dundee.

He added: “It is excellent to see Storm awaken here in Dundee.

“It is a brilliant piece of innovation that many can take part in and enjoy.

“It also serves us a reminder that Storm was made in response to the ongoing climate crisis and it sends a message that we all need to do the best we can to reduce our carbon footprint.”