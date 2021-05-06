‘Goat out of hand’: Fife goat back on the farm after rampage

A goat that went on the run in Fife and evaded a return to the farm has been found safely after being spotted around town in recent days.

Locals cracked jokes about the rampaging goat after it was spotted running around the Urquhart area near Dunfermline in Fife.

It was also in nearby Pittencrieff as it lounged against a block of flats after a run around town.

An update from the goat’s owners, shared by Fife Jammer Locations, said the goat had been returned safely to the farm after its adventure.

A message from the owners read: “The goat has been got! Thank you to everyone for their help in locating her. She is now back home safe and sound.”

But some pointed out the goat didn’t look too pleased with being penned in after its trip.

Posts sharing sightings of the animal went viral on Facebook attracting hundreds of comments and likes since it was first shared on Monday.

One local woman said the goat had more freedom in the last week than most Scots have had during lockdown.

“That goats been more places than we have in the last year. Back into lockdown for Snowball,” she wrote.

Others cracked puns, including one man who said: “Maybe looking for his kids.”

Local woman Catherine joked the situation had “goat out of hand”, adding she was glad that the goat had returned home safely.

A third person said “thank goat, I was goating worried, whilst and fourth added: “Goat to say I’m relieved after looking for her last night.”

As well as clips of the goat running around town, pictures were shared showing it relaxed against a block of flats in nearby Pittencrieff, Dunfermline.

The goat’s adventures have been followed across the UK, including one person who was checking in on updates from Shropshire.