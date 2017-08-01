Dundee United are set to let club captain Cammy Bell leave — but only if a transfer fee is involved.

Today saw more speculation linking the goalkeeper with a move back to first club Kilmarnock.

But reports he would be signing up at Rugby Park on a free transfer are wide of the mark.

The Tele understands the 30-year-old, widely regarded as the Tangerines best player last season, wants to leave for personal reasons.

And a move to Killie, closer to his family home in the south of Scotland, would be ideal.

While United are understanding of that, with a year of his contract still to run they would want to be compensated for his loss, though they would only be seeking a nominal amount.

Bell himself appreciates that. So, while Killie’s interest is concrete, unless they come up with some cash, the former Rangers man will not be heading there.

And if a deal cannot be struck with them the solution could be to make him available for transfer.

With Harry Lewis and Deniz Mehmet signing up for the summer and Southampton loanee Lewis impressing in his three games so far, United are well covered should there be a parting of the ways with Bell.