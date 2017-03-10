Tannadice awaits the biggest match of the season for Dundee United and Hibs tonight, with victory for either swinging momentum in the title race their way.

For the Tangerines, three points is almost essential if they are to chase down their Edinburgh opponents in the final stages of the Championship title battle.

With seven points between the two, the Hibees will no doubt be happy with a draw.

Ahead of the crunch contest, the Tele has a look at the threats posed by both teams before they head out under the Friday night lights.

UNITED

Tony Andreu

Dundee United’s main man, the Frenchman has shown his class throughout the campaign, bagging 17 goals across all competitions in tangerine.

He netted the only goal of the game the last time Hibs were in town, notching from the spot with 73 minutes on the clock.

Hibs will have their eye on him.

Threat level: 9/10.

Scott Fraser

The United youth product has been a big player for Ray McKinnon this season with his strong running with the ball causing defences across the division problems.

More of a creator, Fraser has four league goals to his name this season but his ability with that left foot is undoubted.

Threat level: 8/10.

Simon Murray

The pacey striker has been in and out of the team lately and hasn’t scored since January 14 against Queen of the South but was instrumental in setting up the match-winner the last time Hibs visited.

Shortly after his introduction from the bench, Murray got on his bike down the right of the pitch and in the end was toppled for the penalty kick which Andreu slotted home.

His pace causes problems and he’s always liable to come up with a goal.

Threat level: 7/10.

HIBS

Jason Cummings

Hibernian’s main goal threat is in fine form at the moment with 11 goals in his last 14 appearances.

He has 19 overall this season and tormented the Tangerines in the 3-0 win at Easter Road at the start of the year.

Pacey, strong and with an eye for goal, Cummings is a serious threat for United’s defence.

Threat level: 9/10.

John McGinn

Not many Championship players make the national team manager take notice but McGinn has certainly done that.

It would be a surprise if he’s not in the next Scotland squad.

He, too, hit the net in the 3-0 victory over United in Edinburgh on his comeback from injury.

His engine getting him around the pitch added to his ability make him one the Tangerines will have to try to snuff out.

Threat level: 9/10.

Martin Boyle

Not everyone’s cup of tea but his pace frightens defenders.

Despite a forgettable penalty miss in the loss at Tannadice earlier this season, he was a stand-out that night for the Hibees.

He’s not always been first choice for Neil Lennon but he is their second-top goalscorer in the league with six and netted the opener in the recent 2-2 home draw with Dunfermline.

Threat level: 7/10.