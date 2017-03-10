Go through the keyhole at Dundee Science Centre

The next generation of surgeons can try their hand at keyhole surgery at a family event in Dundee on Saturday.

The team at Dundee Science Centre will demonstrate the minimally invasive surgical technique using jelly organs and genuine equipment.

Visitors to the centre will get the chance to have a go for themselves and watch the action on a screen showing a fake torso’s insides.

The event forms part of the annual British Science Week celebration which is coordinated by the British Science Association and funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Picture shows Dundee Science Centre’s Scott Palmer trying out the laparoscopic equipment.