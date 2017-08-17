Go-ahead for hotel project on the A90

A hotel and hospitality chain has been given the green light to put more tourism beds in Forfar.

Marston’s opened a bar restaurant at the town’s western gateway to the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen in 2013.

Now, plans for a 36-room, two-storey “lodge hotel” in the Orchardbank Industrial Estate have been backed by Angus Council officers.

There are concerns that the proximity to the Dean Water, a tributary of the River Tay, puts the site within the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (Sepa) one-in-200-year flood risk zone, but the applicant has indicated it would build the ground up to a higher level, about 0.4 metres above nearby Orchard Loan.

Case officer Ruari Kelly said: “It is also noted that there are other buildings located in similar proximity to the flood extent.

“As Sepa and the roads service have not objected to the application, I am satisfied there is not an unacceptable flood risk that would justify refusal of the application.”