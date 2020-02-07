New beauty training academy given go-ahead at unused Dundee premises

Plans to convert an unused lot on West Hendersons Wynd into a beauty training academy have been approved by Dundee City Council.

The new school, operated by Browjam Academy will be located in Unit 11, Douglas Court, and will teach amateur beauticians the skills needed to become professionals.

Eight workstations will be installed in the building, which will be used by pupils to practise a range beauty and grooming treatments.

Browjam already owns a beauty studio in Dundee, on the Perth Road.

There are currently several other beauty schools in Dundee, such as Aesthetique Beauty School, Faith Elder Beauty Academy, Dundee Academy Of Beauty and Perfection Beauty School.

Permission was granted for the abandoned lot to be converted into a gym in 2018, but the plans fell through and the property was left unused.