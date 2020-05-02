GMB blast Dundee City Council’s ‘gagging order’ to home care workers

Dundee City Council has been accused of gagging its home care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The GMB has also claimed the local authority duped its members into believing the union had agreed front line workers shouldn’t share their stories with the media.

Helen Meldrum, Scottish organiser of the GMB in Dundee said: “It is unacceptable that they are attempting to gag workers from speaking out.

“It’s never been more important than now for people to be telling their individual stories and we wholeheartedly support that as a union. By telling their stories and being heard, it means politicians move into action, and we will never apologise for that.

“Our members are dealing with life and death situations, both personally and at work, putting themselves selflessly in danger every day and threats such as these are unhelpful and unwelcome.”

A statement issued to the GMB from a Dundee City Council source stated: “Home care employees are to be reminded of the social media policy and that there should be no contact with the media/press.

“All work-related issues are raised with immediate line managers directly to resolve.”

Helen said the message – which came to some members via text – also caused confusion over what had been agreed between the GMB and Dundee City Council.

She said: “At no time have we agreed that members cannot speak to the press or that they must go through managers before they speak to their union reps.”

One home care worker who asked to remain anonymous said: “I was shocked when I received a text from Dundee City Council telling me I wasn’t allowed to speak out to the press or ask for my union’s support without going through my manager if I was concerned about anything during these difficult times.”

A recent communication was sent from the Chief Officer of Dundee’s Health and Social Care Partnership to all staff thanking them for their “commitment, hard work and dedication during the coronavirus outbreak,” a spokesman confirmed.

“As part of this communication workers were encouraged to highlight areas of good practice that could be shared by both NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council, ” he said.

“This opportunity was also taken to remind staff of the long-standing Dundee City Council policy relating to the media.”

A variation of that message was sent by text to members of staff without regular access to email.

The spokesman added: ““Staff have many channels available to them to raise issues and concerns. During this outbreak, additional meetings have taken place with the trade unions where matters that remain unresolved can be escalated and discussed”.