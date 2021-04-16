Glowing Care Inspectorate report for Angus young people’s unit

Inspectors have hailed the “committed and insightful” staff at an Angus young people’s secure unit in a glowing report.

The Care Inspectorate graded Rossie Young People’s Trust as excellent or very good in every key area following a December inspection.

The chief executive of the trust which runs the facility, a few miles south of Montrose, has expressed her pride in the staff there.

Rossie can look after 18 young people from throughout the UK in its three house units.

They have en-suite bedsits, with each house having living and dining accommodation.

The campus includes an indoor swimming pool, gym, fitness suite and secure outdoor courtyard with climbing wall and all-weather pitch.

Extensive grounds house garden areas and polytunnels to help further skills development.

Blended inspection

In addition to a short site visit and virtual interviews, inspectors sent questionnaires to eight of the young people there.

The report said: “When we saw young people and staff together, we could see that they interacted warmly and openly.

“Staff were found to be very committed to young people and held them in high regard, being incredibly insightful of their individual and specific needs.”

It highlighted partnerships forged with the local community, including contributing baking and cooking to local projects supporting vulnerable people throughout the pandemic.

Inspectors described the impact of Rossie’s specialist intervention service (SIS team) as “incredibly positive”.

“There was a commitment to providing young people with care that helped them recover from historical trauma and begin to think positively about the future,” they said.

“The young people we spoke to were able to reflect on the impact that being at Rossie had made on their lives.”

Review of restraint

It also said the organisation was reviewing its use of restraint in developing approaches to challenging behaviour.

“We were really impressed that the lead for training was highly focused on children’s rights and that this was having a direct impact on how staff were being trained.

“The direction of travel for the organisation felt cohesive, added the report.

Management and leadership were rated as ‘very good’ and the staff team as ‘excellent’ in the report gradings.

“The positivity of staff was a real asset, at any time, but especially as the inspection was in the midst of a pandemic,” inspectors added.

The report said the ‘excellent’ Rossie setting struck the balance between the need to maintain safety and security with comfort in a well-maintained environment.

Rossie CEO Mary Geaney said: “I am very proud of my staff and their excellent work with the most vulnerable young people across Scotland and the UK, particularly during the pandemic.”