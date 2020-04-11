Global success beckons for Dundonian Jim and his virtual bar

When ‘Jim the Janny’ from Menzieshill launched a virtual pub on his mobile phone he had no idea of the global phenomenon it would become.

In less than two weeks, Jim the Janny’s Virtual Bar has attracted a whopping 41,500 followers – and still counting.

Started by Jim Younger, a janitor from Menzieshill, the bar has grown from humble beginnings to become a daily go-to destination for punters and entertainers around the world.

Jim said: “It’s incredible, This has taken off way more than I could ever have imagined.

“People are joining in from America to Canada, to Australia and New Zealand and all points in between.

“Since its beginnings at the end of March tens of thousands of people have followed the virtual bar and more are still joining.”

When coronavirus forced the closure of his local pub and there was nowhere to go for his favourite tipple, Jim decided to take matters into his own hands.

Open 24 hours a day, Jim’s never quite sure who he’ll see at the bar. He’s even had the odd minor celebrity pop by.

“One lad, Nicholas McDonald, who was a runner up on X Factor a number of years back gave us a song, and I was told that another girl who had taken part in The Voice had also joined in, ” he said.

And now the 54-year-old Dundonian receives hundreds of messages a day thanking him for the joy his virtual bar is giving people in lockdown.

Jim told the Tele he had been overwhelmed with the words of support.

One comment on the bar’s social media page said: “A lot of us will be struggling being cooped up for so long in our houses, especially people living on their own like myself and some are at the end of their tether trying to entertain the kids.

“This page really has been a breath of fresh air.”

Someone else commented: “Wonder if in years to come we will be reading any posts asking where you met your other half, and someone writes Jim the Janny’s?”

Jim said: “It has been such a success that even when this lockdown is over I’m thinking that it would be great to continue with the virtual bar.”