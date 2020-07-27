‘Global reaction’ to plans for Dundee’s first football history trail

Ambitious plans to introduce a football trail in Dundee have generated “global” reaction, according to those behind the project.

Since news of a new football trail in the city was revealed in the Tele last week, Councillor Lynne Short, who is working alongside Dundee FC Community Trust and the Stobswell Forum, says she has been contacted from people “around the world” who hope to take part.

She said: “The football trail proposals have been really well received and there are people all over the world showing their support for it.

“I have also had a lot of support from within Dundee and the plan now is to try to really get the ball rolling and get a virtual meeting set up to start building and planning the business case for this exciting project.

“This will hopefully make Dundee even more of a destination. I’m sure that there are loads of families still in the city who would love to ‘find their past’ as well as those coming from elsewhere.”

Once complete the trail will cover about eight or nine miles and encompass grounds associated with Dundee FC, Dundee United, Lochee Utd, Dundee Harp and Dundee Violet.

It would cover most of Dundee and at each location there would be plaques and boards telling the history of that particular ground and club.

Among those lending their support have been well-known folk singer Sheena Wellington as well as football pundit and DC Thomson columnist Jim Spence.

Jim said: “With Dundee Utd having reached the UEFA Cup final and the semi final of the European cup, and Dundee FC having appeared in a European Cup semi final and a Fairs City Cup semi final, the city has a very proud football heritage.

“Many much larger cities have not achieved as much. Football at all levels, professional, junior, and amateur is in the very DNA of Dundee. The city lives and breathes football, and is rightly proud of its tremendous achievements in the game’

Sheena, who, as well as her successful singing career, is also secretary of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, said: “A football trail in Dundee is a great idea.

“There’s so much to tell, so many characters and memories, and of course, the City Centre and

Harbour area was the cradle of both the senior teams.

“Carolina Port was the home of Dundee FC and a plaque in the City Chambers marks

the birthplace of Dundee United.”

A spokesman for Lochee Harp also backed the project.

He said: “We have a few older supporters whose knowledge of the local area and local football scene is ginormous. An example being our secretary’s grandfather has watched the Harp for over 80 years and continues to go to the games so his knowledge of players and who’s been is huge. That’s just one example but there are plenty of other stories that can be shared.”

Ms Short added: “The call now is just for any clubs or fans that want to be involved to get in touch and we can start planning just how this is to look and feel.”