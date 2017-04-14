Global hotel chain Marriott ‘open to opportunities’ in Dundee

One of the world’s biggest hotel chains has revealed it is “open” to opportunities to bring its brand to Dundee.

Marriott International revealed earlier this month that it plans to open seven new hotels in Scotland over the next four years.

Dundee looks set to miss out on that investment, which will see the firm opening venues under five different brands in locations including Edinburgh.

Bosses at Dundee’s Waterfront are working to attract high-end hotels to newly-created plots close to the V&A.

That includes the site directly across the road from the new design museum, plans for which were unveiled earlier this year.

Asked if it was one of the firms lined up to occupy a site on the Waterfront, Marriott said it had no current plans for the city, but insists it is keeping an eye on developments by the Tay.

A spokeswoman for Marriott International said: “I’m afraid we don’t have anything to announce for Dundee, though we are interested in the market and open to hotel development opportunities.”

Tourism chiefs anticipate Dundee will need hundreds of extra hotel rooms to cope with demand after the V&A has opened next year.

Other developments at the Waterfront include a rebuilt Premier Inn at Discovery Quay and a Sleeperz hotel in the new Dundee railway station building, currently under construction.