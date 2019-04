A woman has been banned from driving after being caught at more than six times the drink-drive limit.

Lyn Hanlin-MacRae, 60, of Lea Rig Cottage, Glenrothes, tested 140 mcgs of alcohol in 100 ml of breath after driving on South Road, Cupar, on November 24. This exceeded the limit of 22 mcgs of alcohol.

The court heard Hanlin-MacRae was caught after being seen driving erratically. She was banned for 18 months and placed on supervision for one year.