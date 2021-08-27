Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

Glenrothes vandalism reports spark heavy police presence

By Neil Henderson
August 27, 2021, 10:41 am
A heavy police response was seen in Glenrothes following reports of vandalism to a property.

Police were called to a house in Glenrothes on Thursday evening after reports of vandalism.

A heavy police presence was reported in Minto Crescent in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing five police vehicles and officers stationed in nearby passageways following concerns raised by a member of the public.

It is understood no arrests were made despite the police response.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 7.40pm on Thursday August 26, following the report of a vandalism to a property on Minto crescent, Glenrothes.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

