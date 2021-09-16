Glenrothes road closed after two-car crash near school

Emergency services have been called to a Glenrothes road following a collision between two cars.

The crash, which took place on Woodside Road near Auchmuty High School, was reported to to police at 1.55pm on Thursday.

Motorists in the area have reported the road has been closed while emergency services attend.

So far no injuries have been reported.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on Woodside Road, Glenrothes around 1.55pm on Thursday September 16.

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”