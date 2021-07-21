News / Local / Fife Glenrothes murder: House raided as police continue hunt for Mark Deavin’s killer By Neil Henderson, Steven Rae and Alasdair Clark July 21, 2021, 2:13 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 2:51 pm Police on scene earlier this week Police have raided a house in Glenrothes as the investigation into the murder of Mark Deavin continues. Officers carried out a search at the property on Tuesday, but no arrests have been made so far. Mr Deavin, 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following Mark’s death, officers cordoned off an area around the footpath, with police tents put up at two sites. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe