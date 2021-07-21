Glenrothes murder: House raided as police continue hunt for Mark Deavin’s killer

Police have raided a house in Glenrothes as the investigation into the murder of Mark Deavin continues.

Officers carried out a search at the property on Tuesday, but no arrests have been made so far.

Mr Deavin, 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following Mark’s death, officers cordoned off an area around the footpath, with police tents put up at two sites.