Glenrothes Masterplan: First glimpse of how town could transform over next decade

An ambitious post-pandemic regeneration plan for Glenrothes over the next decade has been revealed.

The Glenrothes Masterplan, which lays out a number of medium and long-term initiatives to breathe new life into key locations of the town centre, has been formally laid out by Fife Council in a 42-page blueprint.

Its authors, planning consultants Halliday, Fraser, Monro, spotlight the commercial development opportunities and regeneration potential of a number of town centre sites, as well as ways to increase potential for leisure and the development of a night-time economy.

The report also sets out a desired image of central Glenrothes by 2030 as a vibrant and sustainable local community, boasting an improved night-time economy, enhanced green public spaces, and providing more residential developments within the town centre.

The plans also sets out the need for Glenrothes to maximise its current assets such as its unique town art heritage and greenspaces such as Riverside Park, as well as to build upon commercial redevelopment already undertaken in North Street.

Gordon Mole, the council’s head of business and employability, said the impact of the pandemic on Glenrothes, while extremely difficult and challenging, had also presented a “unique opportunity” to reshape the town centre over the next decade.

He added: “The Covid-19 crisis will result in future shifts in demand for land and buildings, also changes in the way we work, travel and socialise will accelerate the changes proposed in the Town Centre Masterplan.

“The plan gives us a framework to focus on creating environmental improvements and exemplifies the best of emerging 21st century town centre practice.”

Among the key sites earmarked for attention included the former police station site in Napier Road, a regeneration of the dilapidated Albany Gate and eastern end of the town centre, an enhancement of the area around the Kino Cinema, the former Kingdom House site which was demolished in 2020, and the former Glenrothes House site in North Street.

In addition, new ways to link natural assets such Riverside Park to the town centre would unlock potential for economic improvement, according to the masterplan, as well as improving walking routes to encourage active travel.

Welcoming the plans, Councillor Fiona Grant, convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “Seeing all the changes in the town centre over the last two years and knowing there could be greater improvements to come is very good news.

“Even while the masterplan has been in development, projects on the ground have gone ahead, new street works and art installations have been put in and the Council has demolished one of its redundant buildings.”

A progress report is to be presented to councillors later this year with annual updates also planned.