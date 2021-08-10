Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Glenrothes death: Woman found in car named as police investigation extends to house

By Neil Henderson and Alasdair Clark
August 10, 2021, 1:39 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 1:52 pm
Police at the scene in Glenrothes
A woman found dead inside a car in Glenrothes has been named locally as Jane Fitzpatrick.

Police are continuing to investigate Ms Fitzpatrick’s death after her body was found inside the vehicle near Cable Road on Monday.

A relative confirmed it was Ms Fitzpatrick that was discovered in the vehicle, but the cause of her death remains unclear.

Forensics officers at the scene of the death on Monday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are continuing into the unexplained death of a woman in Glenrothes.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the circumstances of the death.

“No arrests have been made.”

A police car parked near Cable Road close to the area that was cordoned off.
Officers were called to the area near Glenrothes Recycling Centre at around 9am.

Parts of Stenton Road and Cable Road were sealed off for much of the day but were reopened by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile police have also been carrying out inquiries at a house on South Street West in Leslie.

Officers on South Street West in Leslie on Monday.
The force has confirmed the activity there was in connection with this investigation.

A resident in the area said: “It’s very sad for everyone locally to hear someone has died in these circumstances, I know we all feel for her family.

“I hope they get the answers they need about what happened.”