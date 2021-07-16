Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Glenrothes dad’s appeal to find missing teen daughter

By Amie Flett
July 16, 2021, 10:09 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 10:30 am
Nakeisha Muir has been reported missing from Glenrothes.
A concerned dad has made an appeal to help trace missing 15-year-old, Nakeisha Muir, who is thought to have links to Fife and Dundee.

Nakeisha has been missing from her home in Pitcoudie, Glenrothes, since Wednesday at around 11am.

Description

She is described as 5ft 8in tall with fair brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a pink top and carrying a brown Harry Potter rucksack.

Missing Nakeisha Muir, 15, from Glenrothes.

Her dad, James Muir, said the 15-year-old is said to have links in the Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Dundee areas.

He said: “We and the police have been searching all night and are very concerned for her safety.”

Police Scotland said Nakeisha has been reported missing and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.