Glenrothes dad’s appeal to find missing teen daughter

A concerned dad has made an appeal to help trace missing 15-year-old, Nakeisha Muir, who is thought to have links to Fife and Dundee.

Nakeisha has been missing from her home in Pitcoudie, Glenrothes, since Wednesday at around 11am.

Description

She is described as 5ft 8in tall with fair brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a pink top and carrying a brown Harry Potter rucksack.

Her dad, James Muir, said the 15-year-old is said to have links in the Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Dundee areas.

He said: “We and the police have been searching all night and are very concerned for her safety.”

Police Scotland said Nakeisha has been reported missing and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.