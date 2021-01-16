Care home where 19 people caught Covid-19 had ‘serious lack of infection control’

A care home where 19 people tested positive for Covid-19 has been slammed for its lack of infection control.

An inspection at Glenhelenbank Residential Home at Luncarty revealed that although PPE was in place staff didn’t always wear it.

A Care Inspectorate report, written following a visit on December 12, also highlighted “serious concerns with infection prevention and control measures in place.”

The report only gave the home a score of one out of 10 for its services, which is deemed to be unsatisfactory.

The report states: “This was a focused inspection to evaluate how well people were being supported during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the time of the inspection there were 12 people living at Glenhelenbank. Ten residents and nine members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We concluded that whilst staff worked hard and cared for people with dignity and respect, the demands on them at this time meant there were limited resources to support people with activities or provide them with reassurance whilst in isolation.

“Low staffing levels, which meant that staff carried out multiple roles, increased the risk of transmission of the virus and led to poor outcomes for people.”

‘This was not safe practice and increased the risks of transmission’

The report added: “Whilst there was sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) available and staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment most of the time, we noticed some occasions where staff were not wearing PPE at all or touched objects and surfaces without removing or changing their PPE.

“This was not safe practice and increased the risks of transmission. We discussed with the manager the immediate requirement for further training in relation to infection, protection and control.”

Items were dusty and dirty

It further said: “There were no housekeeping staff on duty during our visit and care staff were expected to carry out cleaning and laundry duties as well as their caring duties.

“Some hard surfaces were found not to have been cleaned and other items were found to be dusty and dirty. We saw that a cleaning schedule had been introduced but was not always being completed.

“Staff were unsure of the correct use or concentration of cleaning solutions and cleaning schedules were not being completed on a regular basis.

“This placed people at risk and increased the likelihood of cross contamination and transmission of the virus.

“Clearer guidelines and protocols are required to ensure that safe practices are consistent amongst all staff.”

The report also said inspectors concluded that the décor and environment did

not offer a comfortable or dignified experience for those living in the home and had increased the risk of transmission of infection throughout the home.

Depute manager at the home, Don Roth said: “We took on board all the points raised by the care inspectors. We have worked closely with them to make improvements.

“We have subsequently had three visits and the care inspectors have told us they are happier with the situation at the home previously.”