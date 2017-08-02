A London man apprehended as part of a UK-wide manhunt following a heist at Gleneagles Hotel has appeared in court.

Richard Fleming is the first person to be charged with offences relating to the high profile robbery last month. A UK-wide manhunt is still under way.

A multi-force operation is focusing attention south of the border, with some of those still being sought believed to have links to the London area.

Fleming, 41, appeared from custody before a sheriff at Perth in a private hearing.

He faced seven charges, including two offences of theft by housebreaking and two of assault, together with a charge of assault and robbery and an offence under the firearms act.

The accused made no plea or declaration and his case was continued. He will make a second appearance at the court later this month.

He asked to be released on bail but that appeal was rejected by the court and he was remanded in custody.

Investigators last week released CCTV footage showing a second man wanted in connection with the incident.

That suspect is believed to have links to the London area and is seen in stills from the footage shopping at WH Smith and walking through a train station.

More than 50 Rolex and other designer watches, worth £500,000, were stolen from a jewellery boutique at the hotel last month.

Staff are said to have been threatened with a firearm during the robbery, which took place as guests walked the hallways. No shots were fired.

The heist sparked a massive police response.

Vehicles believed to have been used in the robbery have been found. One was abandoned near Gleneagles while a second was found the next day burnt out in a Glasgow cemetery.