Staff at a restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three kitchen employees of the luxury Perthshire hotel’s Strathearn restaurant have the virus, with more in isolation.

Staff will need to isolate for ten days following the positive test results.

Employees who were in contact with the positive cases have been asked to self-isolate at home as a precaution.

The restaurant will remain open but with a limited menu, meaning the popular Father’s Day lunch has been cancelled.

‘Safest possible environment’

A Gleneagles spokesperson said: “We have a rigorous set of safety protocols in place to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone who comes to Gleneagles.

“Following a positive Covid result for three members of our culinary team, several other employees who were in contact with the individuals are now self-isolating at home as a precaution, in line with test and protect guidance.

“We will continue to work closely with relevant agencies, including Health Protection Scotland, to ensure we provide the safest possible environment for our team and guests.”

The Strathearn restaurant will remain open with some temporary changes for the next eight days.

This will include a reduced dinner menu and the cancellation of Father’s Day lunch.

All other services at the hotel, golf and spa resort will remain operational.

Staff are contacting guests whose bookings may be affected.

The popular eatery in the five-star hotel reopened to the public on 26 April after closing in November.

The hotel was forced to close twice in line with nationwide lockdowns during the pandemic.

In April, the golf and spa resort recorded its first loss in a decade due to the closures and the reduced demand during the pandemic.