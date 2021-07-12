Gleneagles chef opens own chocolate venture in Perth and the results are stunning

Turning her love of creating chocolates into a business made sense to Chloe Oswald, who set up Chocolatia during lockdown.

Feeling deflated during lockdown, 25-year-old Chloe Oswald, who works as a pastry chef and chocolatier at Gleneagles Hotel, decided to take matters into her own hands and start up her own chocolate business.

Still working at the hotel, Chloe spends her free time creating and hand-painting her own brand of chocolate under her business’ new name Chocolatia from her flat in Perth.

And it all stemmed from Chloe’s creative mind looking for an outlet during the first lockdown of last year.

She said: “I work at the Gleneagles hotel and I started Chocolatia during the second lockdown, the one just before Christmas, so November 2020.

“It was really just because we’d had such a rubbish year, we were off for most of on furlough.

“At the hotel I produce all the chocolate items, but we didn’t do anything for the whole year. I had just made all the Easter eggs when we went into lockdown so I missed the big chocolate holiday and was feeling a bit deflated and unmotivated and really started struggling with lockdown as a whole.

“We then had that mad few weeks where we all went back to work and everything was kind of normal but not really normal. That was very much a ‘heads down, let’s get everything back up and running’ time. We stripped everything back because what we had been doing before was too complex for what we could do.

“It was almost like we went into survival mode for a few months over the summer. Then we got locked down again and I was absolutely heartbroken because that was in the run-up to Christmas, which is also a big chocolate season.”

New venture

Chloe felt encouraged during her time in lockdown and aspired more deeply to start up her own venture.

She continued: “I’d spent the whole of summer watching chocolatiers on Instagram creating all these beautiful collections and I felt so stuck and sad that I couldn’t create anything. So I was kind of humming and hawing about it then I thought I’m just going to go for it.

“I’m such a creative person and I always need a goal to work towards. Before lockdown hit I was actually meant to be going to Australia last year, and that was my big goal I had been working towards and saving towards for a year. I got my visa approved in March 2020 and we got locked down the same month.

“During the first lockdown I really had to stop and reflect. It was really the first time I had ever slowed down. Being a chef, I really thought the world was going to end if I stopped but I actually did end up loving having the time to figure out what I wanted to do.”

Equipped with an idea and a plan, Chloe set about making her business a reality at the end of last year.

She added: “It’s such a daunting thing to put yourself out there as a chef.

“I wanted to make sure I had a website and had good pictures and to be sure I was using the best chocolate ingredients.

“Rather than a project to make money, this is a project for me to come into myself and purely to see what I could do from a tiny flat kitchen!

“I just feel like I’ve been set free. I’d done a few test batches for friends in my house then looked at some moulds and some packaging then just flung myself into it. I also threw all my Australia savings into it and I got my website set up.

Future plans

Now back at work, Chloe is managing her chocolate business on the side, with the hope she can spend more time on it in the future.

She said: “I hope really soon that I can prop it up and go part-time so I can pick up the chocolate business more, then in the future for the chocolate business to be my main income.

“Just having that complete freedom to create what I want and for people to really love it and appreciate it makes me never want to look back. There’s nothing else I think I want to do, it has really shown me that.

“Right now I am doing the chocolate either really early in the morning before work, or continuing into the night when I get home. It’s been a juggle but I know it’s not forever. I really didn’t want to lose that momentum from lockdown.”

Brand name

The name of the business has a meaning of its own too, with homage being paid to Chloe’s occupation as a chocolatier, but also a nod to her family’s heritage.

She added: “In terms of the name Chocolatia, my middle name is Tia, which is from my granny’s side of the family who is Danish.

“She was always so proud of her Danish heritage, which I am also so proud of, so I kind of wanted a nod to that.

“Chocolatia works too as it sounds like chocolatier but I think it’s also quite memorable.”

Chloe recently launched a collection of chocolate-covered honeycomb in association with the Scottish Bee Company. Pricing and information on this, as well as her other collections, can be found on her website.

More on chocolate…