Glen Kamara: Uefa punishment for Ondrej Kudela ‘disgusting’ and ‘weak’ says Dundee skipper Charlie Adam

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has branded Uefa “disgusting” and “weak” over their 10-game ban for Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela for racially abusing Glen Kamara.

The European governing body found the Czech defender guilty of the offence but handed out “the barest minimum penalty” according to Kamara’s lawyer Aamer Anwar.

Rangers midfielder Kamara himself has also been suspended for three matches for assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the Europa League tie at Ibrox in March. That was reduced from five matches on appeal, according to Anwar.

Speaking to BBC’s Sportsound, Dens Park skipper and ex-Rangers man Adam reacted to the verdict: “I think it is disgusting from Uefa.

“This was the opportunity for Uefa to stand up and be counted and it’s been weak.

“It is a big worry that someone can come over and abuse a player on the pitch and say what he said and only get 10 games.

“I’m offended by it and I think it is disgusting the club and the player still don’t really want to admit they are wrong.

“He’s been fined and banned. Uefa have found he said what he said but the player is still denying it.

“Rangers players got seven games for a situation involving Covid. Compared to this situation, it’s ridiculous.”

Kamara has suffered horrendous abuse

Former Dundee star Kamara was subjected to racist abuse by Kudela towards the end of a stormy European tie at Ibrox that also saw Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun sent off as Slavia won 2-0.

Lawyer Anwar revealed Kamara feels vindicated by the decision by Uefa but slammed the “tokenistic” punishment laid out.

He told Sportsound: “It is welcome news that Uefa has found Ondrej Kudela guilty of racist abuse. It vindicates Glen’s position. He’s been called a liar and subjected to horrendous abuse.

“Speaking to Glen he is left disappointed that the sanction placed on Kudela is the barest minimum of 10 games.

“Uefa could have sent out a far stronger message.

“Uefa have made a mockery of their claims that they want to kick racism out of football.”

Racism has no place in football and no place in society. We are with you @GlenKamara4 💙 https://t.co/RerSOZxE1V — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) March 19, 2021

He added: “Kudela’s behaviour was compounded by his club who implied Glen Kamara was a liar. The consequences of that… went on to subject Glen to horrendous abuse on a daily basis, an hourly basis.

“There is no excuse for that.

“When that happened on the pitch and his friends and family were watching it wasn’t just him who felt humiliated, it was also his family.

“It came from a fellow professional. He did try to complain to the referee and resolve it in that way but didn’t see any action.

“It left him shocked and upset but anyone who knows Glen knows he is a strong young man. He’s not a character who is known to be over-the-top.

“He does feel vindicated and wants to thank Steven Gerrard and Rangers Football Club.

“Glen also wants to thank the clubs and fans who put aside football rivalry to support him and stand united against racism.

“He was overwhelmed by the support he received from Celtic fans.”

We stand today with Glen Kamara, and others who suffer at the hands of racism. Today’s decision to stand rather than take the knee is a show of solidarity by our players to enhance the message that racism in any form is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in society. pic.twitter.com/kKdR6S8BHd — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 20, 2021

Kudela ‘surprised’

Kudela, meanwhile, said in a statement from his lawyers that he was “surprised” by the verdict and maintained his innocence in the matter, rejecting the “disgusting accusation” of racist abuse.

He was provisionally banned for one game pending an investigation and will now miss the next nine games played by either Slavia in Europe or the Czech national team.

That includes the European Championships this summer.

“In retrospect, I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything,” Kudela said.

“There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can’t take it back now. I’m so sorry.”

Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik said the club accept the decision and “apologise to Glen Kamara for a situation that has clearly caused distress to him and his team-mates”.

Roofe was also banned for four games for a challenge on Slavia’s Ondrej Kolar that left the goalkeeper with a fractured skull.

Both Roofe and Kamara’s bans apply only to European club competition. Rangers were fined 9,000 Euros for failing to control their players.

Former Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer added: “It’s a disgrace. Uefa have done the minimum they could do and think they have just ticked a box and move on and everyone will just stop thinking about it.

“Glen, Steven Gerrard and Rangers Football Club have conducted themselves very well.

“We fight this every day. If this was on the street or in any other workforce, Ondrej Kudela would be sacked.

“They have just swept it under the carpet.”