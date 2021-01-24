Neil McCann claims ex-Dundee star Glen Kamara could play for Arsenal ‘standing on his head’ now.

The former Dark Blues boss also revealed the Rangers ace gave him the Finland strip from his international debut as a thanks for giving him a chance at Dens Park in 2017 following his Gunners release.

Kamara, 25, swapped the City of Discovery for Glasgow in a £50,000 move a year and a half later and is now a key player at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.

He looks certain to pick up a title medal at the end of the season, with Gers 23 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership having played three games more than their rivals.

The midfielder has been linked with several big clubs across Europe in recent years, including his old side Arsenal.

McCann told Rangers TV: “It’s ironic he left Arsenal because he was deemed not good enough.

“I believe he could play for Arsenal now standing on his head – he’s that good. That boy has the ability to play at a very high level.

‘After five minutes I knew he was a player’

“He’s shown it for Finland and Rangers but I hope he doesn’t go anywhere because I want to see him be a success and he is standing on the edge of winning a title.

“It only took me five minutes with Glen (to recognise his quality).

“There wasn’t much to see in an Arsenal jersey but he’s got the pedigree and I was looking for a footballer who could be brave, take it off the centre-back and build from the back under pressure.

“After five minutes I knew he was a player and we’d found one.”

Kamara is grateful to former Gers, Hearts and Scotland winger McCann for having faith in him when his career was at a crossroads.

The ex-Dee manager added: “A nice story – after his international debut and he gave me his jersey as a thank you.

“But I only gave a young footballer I believed in, and could see ability in, the licence to go and show how good he is.

“And he’s got so much more to offer. He was a joy but I had to give him some rollickings because there’s more in him.

“He’s got a great engine and can hit the box all the time, and he is rapid quick. People don’t realise that.”