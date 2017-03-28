Glassing attack has shattered my self-confidence, says victim

A glassing victim scarred for life in an unprovoked attack says she has lost all her self-confidence.

Kirsty Rustman was celebrating a friend’s birthday in trendy Livello bar, Newcastle, when a woman threw a drink over her fiance, then smashed a tumbler into her forehead just above her eye.

She suffered a three-inch cut which required nine stitches and has been left with a scar which cannot be concealed with make-up.

Ms Rustman, 30, decided to speak out to help police find her attacker.

She said: “For the first week after that I didn’t leave the house, I didn’t want to meet people and face the world.

“The cut is directly above my eye so can’t be hidden by hair and is still prominent even with make-up.

“I have lost all self confidence and now find it hard to maintain eye contact as I’m aware that people are staring at the scar.

“It has changed my life in the sense that I behave differently if I’m out drinking now. I don’t want to lose my self awareness by having too much to drink or wear heels and feel vulnerable.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to intervene if I witnessed an altercation happen now as I know what some horrible people in this world are capable of.”

The recruitment consultant, who is originally from Southend but now living in Durham, said she was on the dance floor with her fiance, Matthew Hurst, when a woman spilt her drink.

He made a joke about it and the woman threw the rest of it over him before she lashed out.

Ms Rustman said: “Without saying a word she looked at me and hit me directly in the face with the tumbler.

“The glass shattered on my forehead and blood started pouring from the cut as if someone had turned a warm tap on over my head. Then she just ran off.”

It happened around 11pm on Saturday, February 4, and the offender is described as being white, in her late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 5ins and of medium build.

She had long straight dark hair, was heavily made up and was wearing dark clothing.

DC Paul Horner said the attacker was with a group and CCTV images would be released to the public if they did not come forward.

He said: “You can see by the injuries Kirsty suffered that night just how serious this assault was and we are confident that it is only a matter of time before we identify the person responsible.

“Kirsty has shown immense bravery during what has been a really difficult time for her and we have nothing but praise for her.”

Anyone with information should call 101.