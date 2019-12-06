Glass from wing mirrors stolen in series of ‘unusual’ thefts in Perth

A series of “unusual” thefts in Perth have seen the glass from the wing mirrors of a number of vehicles taken.

Glass from the wing mirrors of a van parked in Grange Terrace and a Range Rover parked in Carnegie Place was stolen between December 3 and 5.

A Ford Ka also had its mirror glass stolen whilst it was parked in Burghmuir Road between November 23 and 25.

Police have said they believe these incidents may be linked to a series of five other crimes of this type which took place in Rannoch Road in July and August.

A statement from the force said: “There is a possibility there have been other thefts of this type which we have not been notified of.

“If this is the case and your car or van has been targeted in this manner, please call 101 and let us know.

“These mirror glasses are of little value in terms of selling them, but can be very expensive to replace, particularly if the housing unit has been damaged when the glass has been removed.

“If you live in or around these streets and you have any private CCTV that we are not aware of, please contact us.”