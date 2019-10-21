Glasgow rockers Twin Atlantic announce Dundee gig to promote new album

Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic will play in Dundee in March as part of their UK tour.

The band have also announced a new album, Power, featuring lead single Novocaine, alongside the 13 concert dates for next year, including Fat Sam’s in Ward Road.

The City of Discovery is one of four Scottish destinations on the calendar, alongside Aberdeen, Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Power will be the band’s fifth studio release, and will be in stores on January 24.

Want to see us on tour in the UK next March? Here's how to get early access to pre-sale…https://t.co/Z0FiaDZVEX pic.twitter.com/TQ9ZBzklKs — Twin Atlantic (@twinatlantic) October 20, 2019

Formed in 2006 in Glasgow, the four-piece gained a loyal following, playing events including T in the Park, Belladrum Festival, Wickerman Festival, RockNess, Live at Loch Lomond and Connect Music Festival.

Consisting of singer and rhythm guitarist Sam McTrusty, lead guitarist Barry McKenna, bass player Ross McNae and drummer Craig Kneale, they were named Best UK Band at the 2016 SSE Scottish Music Awards.

Pervious tours have included support spots for Biffy Clyro and The Smashing Pumpkins.

You're all loving Novocaine! Can't wait to play it live on our March UK tour. Fan pre-sale for the tour starts next Wednesday at 9AM. To gain early access pre-order POWER from our official store: https://t.co/Z0FiaDZVEX pic.twitter.com/d1c5TnPgXw — Twin Atlantic (@twinatlantic) October 19, 2019

Tickets cost £22 and go on sale on Friday.