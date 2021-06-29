All roads lead to Glamis Castle this weekend, July 3 and 4, when local food and drink will be showcased at their Summer Festival.

Taking place in the castle’s spectacular grounds and kitchen, the event follows a hugely successful sell-out Spring Food Festival at the end of May.

The spring event was the first outdoor festival event held by Glamis Castle in more than 16 months and was a triumph for local food and drink traders as well as a warmly welcomed day out for visitors lucky enough to have tickets.

Proving that people are ready to attend outdoor events of this kind after a very challenging period for the hospitality and tourism sector, the team at Glamis are thrilled to be able to offer another event of this kind so soon after the Spring Food Festival.

Helen Buchanan, general manager at Glamis Castle, said: “After the resounding success of the Spring Food Festival we are excited to be able to host the summer festival which has offered many businesses from the area another opportunity to showcase their products, from hand-made truffles to locally produced gin.

“It has been wonderful welcoming so many visitors to Glamis again and we are looking forward to seeing many more during our summer festival. Remember to book online to ensure your tickets!”

Summer festival visitors

An exciting mix of food, drink and craft companies will have a presence at the festival including Baked by Belle, The Lobster Shop, Owen’s Angus Jams, hot food vendor Wild and Smoky, The Tipsy Puddleduck and Designs by Inez.

There’s also a number of businesses returning to Glamis after the success of the sold-out Spring Food Festival in May including Spice Harmony, Carnoustie Distillery and The Littlest Herb Company.

Heidi Bowman from The Littlest Herb Company, makers of an array of delicious homemade jams and chutneys, is excited to be returning to Glamis after a successful and hugely enjoyed day at the Spring Food Festival.

She said: “We loved our day at the Spring Food Festival. The atmosphere was so friendly and so many people wandered and lingered at the stalls… it felt so good to have some normality again! We jumped at the chance to return since it was such a positive experience and are really hoping to see other returning traders as well as more of our foodie customers as well.

“This time we are also hoping to manage some samples so please just ask for a tasting spoon and we will let you know what’s available!”

Delight as venues open up

After an incredibly challenging couple of years for the hospitality sector, the local businesses coming along to the summer festival are delighted to see events of this kind emerging more often as venues begin to open up more.

Owen Foster from Owen’s Angus Jams added: “I wanted to be part of Glamis’ Summer Festival because we’ve been really missing events like this over the past two years. It’s going to be great seeing the public and allowing them to try my delicious homemade jams, marmalades and homemade infused gins.”

As well as the many food and drink traders, there will be outdoor food operators on site offering visitors options for a tasty lunch or snack. Also, Glamis Castle Kitchen, a stunning original Victorian kitchen experience is currently hosting afternoon teas, an exciting lunch menu and a table d’hote offering, curated by the castle’s new executive chef, Kevin Hanlon.

As well as discovering the many delights within the castle, there’s plenty to see and admire in the castle’s vast grounds and gardens including The Italian Garden, designed by Countess Cecilia, HM the Queen Mother’s mother, the grounds’ peaceful Nature Trails and the recently re-developed Walled Garden.

The Macbeth Trail

Glamis Castle is known around the world as the inspiration for William Shakespeare’s much-celebrated play, Macbeth. The Macbeth Trail at Glamis, located in the Pinetum is another must-see in the grounds. Figures from major scenes in the play have been sculpted from Oak, Douglas Fir and Noble Fir trees grown on the estate, capturing the atmosphere and drama from Shakespeare’s words.

All castle visits must be pre-booked to allow Glamis to monitor visitor numbers while Covid-19 safety measures are in place. “Friends of Glamis” annual passes for the 2021 season are now available. These special passes offer unlimited access and exclusive discounts to regular pass holders. For more information click here.

A ticket to the Summer Festival also grants visitors access to the castle’s extensive gardens, children’s play area, free wi-fi and free parking. To book tickets to the Summer Festival click here.

More food and drink news …

Photo gallery: Highlights from Glamis Castle’s first-ever food festival

Bowhouse Link helps boost Fife economy as it generates local produce sales of more than £139,000