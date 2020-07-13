Glamis Castle launches virtual and guide-free tours as it prepares to welcome visitors from July 15

Glamis Castle has launched virtual and guide-free tours – a first in its 648-year history.

After significant digital upgrades – including the installation of wifi – the historic Angus castle will welcome visitors to its guide-free tours from July 15.

Visitors will be accompanied by an interactive visual guide as they make their way through the footsteps of Royals past.

The all-new online virtual tours will provide people with an immersive and accessible way to explore the ornate rooms and ancient passageways from the comfort of their own homes.

The reopening of the castle to visitors, both physically and virtually, follows the reopening of the gardens on June 29.

Some new safety measures have been introduced across the castle and gardens including a one-way system and hand sanitising facilities throughout.

All tickets must be booked in advance with a date and time slot, with tickets for the castle tours available to book online from July 13.

The castle will be open to visitors onsite from Wednesday.

To book visit glamis-castle.co.uk.