Glamis Castle Gardens to reopen to public from June 29

Glamis Castle Gardens will reopen later this month.

The gardens, which are a 20 minute drive from Dundee will re-open to the public from June 29.

Plant lovers and families will be able to wander through the Italian Garden, walk through the Walled Garden which houses fruits and vegetables and take a stroll through the Macbeth Trail.

Children can enjoy a grassed maze in the Walled Garden as well.

Visitors can also take a picnic with them to enjoy in the gardens.

Takeaway food will also be on offer.

A one-way system has been put in place round the gardens as part of the new safety measures and hand sanitising facilities have been installed.

All tickets must be booked in advance and can be booked online.

Entry to the gardens is priced at £7.50 for an adult, £6 for a student or senior (60+), £4.50 for a child (5-16 years old) and £23 for a family which includes two adults and a maximum of three children.

The Castle is set to open on July 15 in accordance with government guidelines.