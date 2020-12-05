Two brand new give-and-take food boxes have been set up in Muirhead and Birkhill.

Volunteers in the two Angus villages set up the boxes and filled them with food last week, meaning those who are struggling have somewhere they can go to get food.

The two boxes are placed outside the Scout Hut in Muirhead and outside the Millennium Hall in Birkhill.

Fiona Ross, one of the volunteers running the initiative, said: “We wanted to push forward and get something like this in place before Christmas so people who have not got enough food on the table can get some.

“It is like a food bank but there are no rules.

© Mhairi Edwards

“We are hoping for a leap of faith from the community to make sure it is used properly.

“Hopefully people will use these boxes now they are out in the world whether people are giving food or taking food.

“I have been totally impressed with the speed people in the villages have responded to this, and in the run up to Christmas Day we will put some festive food in them.

“There are people here who are in affordable housing and there are vulnerable older people in Muirhead who are always struggling with food and fuel poverty.

“If this takes the pressure off their food bills, they will have more money to spend on fuel.

“People will be in such difficult situations because of coronavirus.

© Mhairi Edwards

“It might look like they are doing fine but they are actually struggling, especially hard working families and we want them to benefit from these boxes.”

The move has been welcomed by Councillor Beth Whiteside, who represents Monifieth and Sidlaw at Angus Council.

She said: “As a local councillor and resident, it has been so heartening to see the local response to the pandemic, with many volunteers stepping up to help their friends, neighbours and isolated members of the community.

“The give-and-take boxes are another way for the community to help each other, and I’m delighted to support this initiative.

“Congratulations to Fiona for getting this off the ground so quickly and for everyone who helped make it happen.”