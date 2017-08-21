‘Give our addicts more support’: Locals say helping hand could solve Dundee’s drug issues

Giving drug addicts the support they need to recover is the best way to tackle Dundee’s issues with substance abuse.

That’s the view of nearly 30% of the Tele readers who took part in an online poll.

They said that helping addicts back on to the right path was the best way to cut the city’s growing drug deaths count.

However, about 27% of the 442 respondents to our poll said that tougher police action, and stricter penalties from the courts for those using drugs, was the best way of saving lives.

The survey was run after figures showed that there were 38 drug-related deaths in 2016, up from 36 the year before and significantly higher than previous years.

The city’s drug death rate of 0.23 per 1,000 people is the worst in Scotland.

All but one of the deaths involved opioids or opiates such as heroin, or heroin replacements such as methadone or buprenorphine.

The majority of the city’s deaths — 34 — were also found to be accidental overdoses.

Nearly 30% of the readers who took part in our poll backed supporting people to kick their habit, including better support services and drug consumption rooms where people can take substances in a safe and controlled environment.

Some backed the approach taken by other countries — such as Switzerland, where heroin users can inject at so-called shooting galleries, where they take the drug in supervised conditions.

Reader Steven Whyte said: “There is plenty of evidence to support that giving people a safe place and support is the most successful way to stop addictions.

“Portugal and Switzerland are getting this right.”

Ray Orchiston said he had worked with addicts who had gone on to do “amazing things”.

He added: “There are a lot of people I have worked with and helped who are addicts.

“I’ve seen them get well and do amazing things and I am proud to call them my friends.”

However, there are many who believe being tougher on those peddling drugs is the best way to cut down the number of people dying from taking them.

One reader in our survey said: “I was born in Dundee and growing up was safe. Parents only worried about smoking or girls getting pregnant. It’s time to take a very hard line with dealers and get them out of the city.”

Other options favoured by readers to combat the city’s drugs problem included a stronger focus on education in schools, with about 16.5% backing this option.

Reader Mike Martin said: “Heroin is bad in Dundee, and unfortunately methadone is just as hard to come off.

“I’m not sure how they can control it but intervention needs to be early.

“The 14-18 age group is where drugs mould you. If you’ve grown up in that then it becomes a lifestyle.”

Debbie Clark also backed better education, adding: “We need to start really looking at kids much younger and doing more intervention, plus teaching life skills, i.e. coping skills.

“Most intravenous drug users are exposed to it at a young age.”

However, another 17% of readers back legalising drugs completely.

Brogan Mckelvie said: “It’s pretty obvious the war on drugs has failed miserably — decriminalise all drugs and regulate the ones coming in.”