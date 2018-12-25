Girls’ Christmas wish granted as they make it home from hospital to enjoy time with family

Two teenagers who became friends in hospital will both be spending Christmas at home after spells in Ninewells.

Cara Hockley and Abigail Bennett met on the children’s ward at the hospital and were both worried about being kept in over the festive period.

But now they can look forward to spending time with family and friends after being discharged.

Baldragon High pupil Abigail, 14, was diagnosed with arthritis at the age of four and is a regular visitor to the ward.

© DC Thomson

The condition can cause pain and swelling in the joints.

Abigail said: “I’m in the ward quite regularly getting injections and we weren’t sure if I would be getting out for Christmas.

“I’ll be back in after the festive holidays but it’s great that me and Cara can both go home.

“I was diagnosed with arthritis when I was four and as soon as I have a flare-up I’m able to get into Ninewells really quickly.

“Both Cara and I sometimes need to come in at the drop of a hat.

“We’ve been making Christmas crackers and helped with some of the younger children on the ward.

“The hospital staff are always really friendly.”

Monifieth High pupil Cara has an autoimmune condition which she was diagnosed with at this time last year.

The 16-year-old said she is one of only three children in Scotland with systemic sclerosis that attacks her whole body.

She said: “Me and Abigail both got out at the same time which was great news.

“We couldn’t wait to get home and spend time with our families.

“It has been a difficult year as I was diagnosed around this time last year.

“I’m either in Ninewells or based in Glasgow.

“There were some concerns I might need to stay in for Christmas.”

The pair met while they were getting infusions on the ward.

Cara and Abigail say they now plan to keep in touch following their recent stay.

They both left the ward at the same time and were full of praise for the staff who had helped them to get into the festive spirit.

Abigail said: “I think we started speaking about dogs and that’s how it started.

“I’ve got a bichon frise and Cara’s family look after guide dogs as well.”

Cara added: “It’s good that we’ve been on the kids’ ward together. The staff do so much to make this place what it is, especially the specialist nurse Karen.”

Cara’s mum, also called Karen, said although it had been a tough year, her daughter had been supported by a great team at the hospital.

Karen said: “The staff have been fantastic with Cara.

“It has been a heck of a journey. If we needed to come in quickly we’ve been seen that day.”

Abigail’s gran, Marion Wynne, 56, added: “I would agree with what Karen said, if Abigail has any issues she is basically seen that day.”

The girls said they were now finalising Christmas shopping plans.

Cara said: “I just finished mine at the tail end of last week.

“I’m looking forward to the food on Christmas Day now and family coming up to visit.”

Abigail added: “My mum still had to buy one or two things at the weekend there.

“We are just both delighted to be getting home for Christmas.

“Our families have made friendships during our time in hospital.”