Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding reveals she has advanced breast cancer

by Frances Rougvie
August 26, 2020, 11:28 am Updated: August 26, 2020, 11:42 am
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has revealed she has advanced-stage breast cancer.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.

“But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.

“In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx”