Girl left terrified after vicious ‘bullying attack’ at Angus school

A second year pupil at an Angus school has been left “terrified” after she was attacked by another student in a horrifying bullying incident.

The Carnoustie High pupil, who has asked to remain anonymous, was attacked by one of her schoolmates while eating her lunch at Carnoustie House Grounds.

Her parents have been left horrified by the attack and described how their daughter was approached by a girl who “wanted to fight”.

The victim’s mother said: “On Thursday my daughter was assaulted by another pupil.

“The girl wanted to fight my daughter, she approached her while she was eating lunch and jumped on her basically.

“She slapped her in the arm and hit her in the back of the head. My daughter tried to walk away and she pushed her into the bushes.

“She also pushed and kicked her chest, which made her fall over and hit herself off a tree.

“It went on for a quite a bit, it wasn’t just one thing.

“My daughter was terrified.

“Luckily my daughter is okay, she got herself a few scrapes and bruises but she’s not too badly hurt, she’s mostly just scared and concerned about going back to school.”

While the attack took the young girl by surprise, it is not the first time that she has been targeted by the bully.

The concerned mother added: “There was a small incident on Wednesday where the girl asked my daughter to fight her.

“She pushed her but luckily nothing happened until today when it all escalated.

“They do know each other, it’s not like they’re best friends but they’re certainly not enemies, so she totally wasn’t expecting this.

“Still, from what we understand it was premeditated. She told other pupils to go up to where my daughter was so she could see what happened.

“My daughter’s now scared to go back to school, they’re not in any of each other’s classes but they are in the same year.”

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.

Carnoustie High has previously been at the centre of bullying issues, with more than 8,000 people signing a petition to make bullying a criminal offence.

It followed on from a video showing a girl being dragged by the hair at Carnoustie High School which was widely circulated online.

A council spokesman previously said: “All incidents, complaints and allegations of bullying are taken seriously.

“We advise our young people to report any incidents immediately to staff so they can be investigated and addressed promptly and effectively.”