Girl, 2, seriously injured after being mauled by dogs in garden attack

A two-year-old girl has been seriously injured after being attacked by dogs in the garden of a house in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said the toddler suffered serious injuries to her head and body in the attack on Cockburn Street in Toxteth, after dogs managed to get into the garden of the house where she was playing.

A 35-year-old man from Toxteth has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog/dogs out of control.

Emergency services were called to the house at about 3.40pm after reports a child had been bitten by a dog and a woman had also been injured.

The girl was treated at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

The injured woman, who rescued the child from the dogs, was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries.

She was later released from hospital.

Police officers seized five dogs and five puppies from the home of the man who was arrested.

Specialist officers are working to establish the breed of dog.

Chief Inspector Dave Westby said: “This was a horrific attack which has resulted in a two-year-old girl suffering extensive injuries to her head and body.

“The investigation is in its early stages, but it is believed that the child was playing in the back garden of a relative’s address with two other children, aged four and six years, when a number of dogs from a nearby house managed to get in to the garden.

“At this stage it is believed that the little girl was attacked by more than one dog, and officers are trying to establish how many dogs were involved in the incident.

“Fortunately, a relative who was in the house was able to rescue the child from the dogs.

“I want to reassure people that the little girl is now getting the best possible care and treatment for her injuries at Alder Hey Children’s’ Hospital.

“An extensive investigation is under way to establish exactly what has happened and to determine how many dogs were involved in the incident and the breed of dogs involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information which could help us with our investigation, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call detectives on 0151 777 4065, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.