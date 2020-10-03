Girl, 17, awarded £3k bursary for University of Dundee says money will ‘change her life’

A 17-year-old girl who has been awarded a £3,000 bursary to help with her studies at the University of Dundee has said that the money will make a huge difference to the lives of her whole family, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mia Williams, a former pupil of Craigie High School, has been awarded an annual bursary of £3,000 from the Guildry Incorporation of Dundee to help with the financial costs of her undergraduate degree.

Mia, who is going on to study psychology at the university, said: “This bursary is going to change my life. I thank the Guildry from the bottom of my heart, it’s going to help so much. Not just me, my whole family.”

Mia’s brother, Robert, who is also a student at the university, has Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and relies heavily on his family for support.

Their mum has recently had to take on additional work due to financial uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, meaning Mia has taken on more caring responsibilities for her brother.

“Caring for a young adult with ASD is very tiring and takes a lot of mental energy,” Mia said. “It would have been almost impossible to hold a part-time job while studying and caring for my brother. Now I can focus on my studies without that financial worry.

“The bursary will help with so many things. It will pay for books for class, help me keep up with my extracurricular activities, and I can afford to take driving lessons and maybe even run a small car.

“My brother cannot take public transport because of the sensory overload. If my mum can’t drive him, we get taxis which are very expensive.

“The bursary will help in so many ways but mainly it will allow me to provide transport to the university campus for both me and my brother.”

The Guildry Incorporation is Dundee’s historic merchant guild and one of the oldest bodies in the city.

Dundee Guildry trustees agreed to create a new bursary to provide financial support to one student who had completed the Access Summer School, a programme which helps pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds access higher education.

The Lord Dean of Guild, Scott Williamson, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Mia has been awarded this grant in her study of psychology at the University of Dundee and are really happy to hear of the difference it will make to herself and her family”.