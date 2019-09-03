Girl, 13, one of two females who went missing on same day in Fife as Police appeal for help

Police in Fife have asked for the public’s help in finding two missing females from the region, including a teenager.

Olivia Leake, 13, was reported missing from her home address in Fife, having last been seen on Saturday August 31 around 12.55pm.

She was travelling on the number 3 bus at Shandwick Place, Edinburgh. It is thought she was heading for the South Bridge area in Edinburgh.

© Supplied

The 13-year-old has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare. It is believed that she is still frequenting the Edinburgh, Midlothian and West Lothian areas.

Olivia is described as white, 5 foot 5 inches tall, medium build fair complexion, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing a light grey pull over hoodie with ‘Jack Wills’ written in pale blue writing, full length black leggings and Nike reflective trainers.

She was carrying a Khaki Green River Island shoulder bag with dark handles and chain design on the front.

Olivia also has links to the Edinburgh, Livingston and Broxburn areas.

Anyone who may have seen Olivia since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McArthur, 26, was last seen in the Macedonia area Glenrothes on Saturday afternoon, Auguast 31.

She is 5ft4, medium build, has long fair hair, blue eyes, was wearing a pink hoody, blue jeans and a black handbag.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, again phone 101 or speak to any police officer.