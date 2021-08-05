Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Girl, 12, rescued from roof of Glenrothes school after breaking ankle

By Neil Henderson
August 5, 2021, 10:53 am
An emergency response was triggered after a young girl was injured and trapped on the roof of a school in Fife.
A 12-year-old girl has been rescued from the roof of a Glenrothes school after breaking her ankle.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene at Glenwood High School on Wednesday night.

This included a specialist rope rescue team from Lochgelly.

A specialist rope team successfully lowered the injured girl from the roof of Glenwood High School.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to reach the girl before lowering her to safety.

Reports suggested the girl had been on the roof attempting to retrieve a ball that had become stuck.

She was attended to by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy.

Girl lowered to safety

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said : “We received an alert at 9.03pm on Wednesday August 4 of a 12-year-old girl stuck on the roof of Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.

“A crew from Glenrothes station as well as a rope rescue team from Lochgelly station were despatched.

“Crews successfully lowered the girl, who has suffered a broken ankle.

“Following the rescue both crews were stood down at 10.36pm.”

It came during a busy day for Fife crews, who have been tackling burning at a recycling centre.