Girl, 12, charged in relation to alleged assault at school in Angus

A girl has been charged by police in relation to an alleged assault at an Angus school.

It comes after a video was circulated of an alleged incident at Carnoustie High School last week.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 12-year-old girl has been charged in relation to an assault at a school that was reported on Thursday January 9 2020.

“A report will be sent to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”

After a video of an alleged incident was shared online, more than 8,000 people signed a petition calling for bullying to be made a criminal offence.