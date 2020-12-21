Girl, 10, left ‘shaken and distressed’ after man indecently exposed himself to her in Dundee

A 10-year-old girl has been left “shaken and distressed” after a man indecently exposed himself to her in Dundee.

The incident took place at the junction of Waverley Terrace and Dalkeith Road at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

The girl was not physically injured as a result of the incident, but officers say that she has been left “in a shaken and distressed state”.

The suspect is described as 5ft 8in, aged 40 to 50 years old and of medium to heavy build.

He was wearing a camouflage snood pulled up over his nose and mouth, a black tammy style hat, black jacket, black trousers with white stripes up the sides of both legs, black shoes and he spoke with a local accent.

Inquiries are continuing, however police are encouraging members of the public who may have been in the area at the time to check dash camera footage available as this may assist in their search for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.