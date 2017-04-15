A new gin festival is being held in Dundee later this year.

Gin Fest will launch in June, showcasing Scottish gins and offering special cocktails.

Visitors will receive their own Gin Fest balloon glass, brochure and a voucher for a complimentary drink.

Organiser Carrie Shannon said: “I know that Dundee has had small gin festivals but I thought it should have a major one.

“It will be the first of its kind sizewise.

“We will have 15 gin brands from around Scotland and also have local hostelries that will have pop-up bars with gin cocktails.”

The festival will also tour across Scotland later, visiting Pitlochry in August with potential dates in other cities to be confirmed.

Carrie added: “We’re open for anyone who drinks gin or people who don’t. Some people think gin is just an old gin and tonic — but now there are certain flavours and juices you can mix it with.”

