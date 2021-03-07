7 Creative Cocktail Recipes from the Angus Glens

Hearing from the experts at Angus-based Gin Bothy, here are 7 excellent tipples to try your hand at making this month.

Shaker and ice at the ready, an excellent, fruity number is up first.

1. Blueberry Bramble

A bit of a showstopper.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Original Gin – 50 ml

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice – 20 ml

Sugar Syrup – 15 ml

Tonic Water (try Pomegranate & Basil or Cucumber & Watermelon)

Drizzle of Gin Bothy Blueberry Liqueur

Fresh Blueberries

Method

1 Mix with tonic in a Boston shaker with ice.

2 Pour into a glass and drizzle with the Gin Bothy Blueberry Liqueur.

3 Add four blueberries to a cocktail stick and over the glass to garnish.

2. Stirrup Cup Classic

Enjoy some of the finest Scottish flavours.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Stirrup Cup Gin – 50 ml

Sparkling Apple Juice

Bob’s Bitters Lavender – a few drops

Apple or Fresh Gorse Flowers

Method

1 Add ice to a long serve glass.

2 Pour over the Gin Bothy Stirrup Cup Gin.

3 Add the sparkling apple juice.

4 Add a couple of drops of Bob’s Bitters Lavender.

5 Garnish with an apple fan or fresh gorse flowers.

3. Thai Chilli Mojito

Add some wonderful flavour and finishing touches with chilli, mint leaves and coriander.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur – 50 ml

Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice – 20 ml

Aperol – 15 ml

Tonic Water

Mint Leaves, Coriander Leaves and Chilli Slices

Method

1 Add the mint leaves, coriander and chilli slices to a highball glass.

2 Add the Gin Bothy Liqueur, Aperol and lime juice, muddle together.

3 Add crushed ice, stir with a long stirrer and top up with tonic water.

4 Garnish with a little chilli, mint leaves and coriander.

4. Rhubarb Mule

Perfect for the closing chapters of a memorable meal.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Rhubarb Liqueur – 35 ml

Ginger Beer

Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Cinnamon Stick

1 Gin Bothy Rhubarb Liqueur to a glass with crushed ice.

2 Top up with ginger beer.

3 Finish with a squeeze of lime.

4 Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

5. Bothy Spice

A dark chocolate straw or a Mint Matchmaker adds some ‘wow factor’.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur – 35 ml

Tonic Water or Lemonade

Dark Chocolate Straw or Mint Matchmaker

A Sprig of Fresh Mint and Fresh Chilli

Method

1 Add the Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur to a glass with crushed ice.

2 Top up with tonic or lemonade.

3 Add a dark chocolate straw or Mint Matchmaker.

4 Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and slice of chilli

6. Amaretto Sour

A cracking cocktail combination.

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Amaretto Liqueur – 50 ml

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice – 25 ml

Sugar Syrup – 15 ml

Egg White – Half an egg’s worth

Honeycomb

Method

1 Pour the Amaretto into a shaker with lemon juice, sugar syrup and ice.

2 Strain through a hawthorn strainer into a coupette glass.

3 Add the egg white to the shaker and dry shake.

4 Double strain to remove the bubbles and grate honeycomb on top.

7. Raspberry Fizz

Excellent when paired with a delicious dessert!

Ingredients

Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur – 35 ml (or double up if you want an extra fruity gin fizz!)

Prosecco or Champagne

Fresh Raspberries

A Sprig of Fresh Mint

Method

1 Add the Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur to a Champagne flute glass.

2 Top up with Prosecco or Champagne.

3 Add fresh raspberries.

4 Garnish with a sprig of mint.

