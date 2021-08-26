Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillian Sturgeon: Charges against first minister’s sister dropped after alleged domestic incident

By Katy Scott
August 26, 2021, 5:45 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 5:46 pm
sturgeon's sister
Nicola Sturgeon's sister was originally called to appear in the Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.

Charges against Nicola Sturgeon’s sister Gillian have been dropped following an alleged domestic incident.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday August 11 after police had been called to an incident at a property in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, on Saturday August 7.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Both Ms Sturgeon and the man were charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date, and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

Case remains open for possible review

Although the charges have now been dropped, the case remains open as both complainers have a right to ask for a review.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “This matter remains live for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

“In order to protect any future proceedings and to preserve the rights of the complainers, the Crown will not comment at this stage.”