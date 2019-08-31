Gillian returning to Dundee after car crash destroys gravestones of three loved ones

A woman from Dundee is heading back to her home city after learning that a family headstone was one of those damaged by a car crashing into a graveyard last week.

Gillian Foy will inspect the grave of her mother, father and gran after it was involved in the freak accident at Balgay Cemetery on Sunday.

The driver of a red Hyundai lost control and the car came to rest on top of several gravestones, which were badly damaged.

It is understood the crash was due to a mechanical problem with the automatic car.

There were no injuries and no one was arrested or charged, with Police Scotland taking no further action.

But the accident has left relatives of the deceased stunned.

Gillian’s mum Teresa Foy, dad Sidney Jackson and gran Mary Ellen Stewart are all buried at the plot.

Gillian said: “This has been devastating for me. I have lived in Glasgow for 20 years and read about this happening online.

“I immediately recognised it as where my parents’ and gran’s grave is.

“I contacted a friend in Dundee who visited the cemetery and confirmed my worst fears.”

Gillian added: “I accept this was just an accident and I feel very sorry for the driver of the car involved.

“However, it has caused a lot of upset. I am now arranging time off to come up and see the extent of the damage for myself.

“I will also need to see how I go about making arrangements to have it mended.”

Gillian said the council had been “helpful” but that they had nothing more to do with the incident.

She said: “I was given a contact number for the driver’s insurance company and I am having to contact them to find out what happens next.”

On Wednesday Lynn Balmer told the Tele how she was left furious by Dundee City Council’s response to the accident, which damaged her mother and father’s graves. She said: “I phoned the council number given at the site of the damage but was very disappointed at how I was spoken to.

“The person who answered the phone was very rude and callous. I was horrified and very upset.”

“I don’t understand why I wasn’t contacted by the council straight away.”

A council spokesman said families were being contacted.