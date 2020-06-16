Gigs with social distancing could be ‘final nail in coffin’ for music venues, Dundee’s Church claims

The prospect that lockdown will be lifted in the coming weeks and months has been cause for optimism among businesses.

Many pubs and restaurants will finally be seeing light at the end of the tunnel after a three month period where they have been unable to make money, and have had to furlough staff.

But for music venues across the country the prospect of opening their doors is potentially an even bleaker reality.

Church, on Ward Road, is one of just a few stages for touring bands to play when they visit Dundee, as well as giving vital opportunities to local acts on the bottom rung of the music industry ladder

Mark Miller, co-owner of the venue along with two others in Falkirk and Glasgow, said that – unlike many other businesses – re-opening was not necessarily positive news.

He said: “Currently we have furloughed our staff and from that side of things it’s fine, we are in an okay place.

“Our worry is that if we are told to open and social distancing is still in place then we’d almost be better staying closed.

“If we are forced to re-open then I think that could be the final nail in the coffin, because how do you have gigs when you have to stay 2m or 1m apart.”

Under the current guidelines, if the venue was to re-open it would be allowed to have a maximum of 38 people inside – this would include the audience, staff and the performers.

And the size of the stage would mean that there could be just two people performing at any one time.

Mark added: “Around 80% of our revenue comes from live music, we do club nights and some other events but for five nights a week it’s a gig venue.

“We have looked at the possibility of re-opening as a bar, but for us that’s not what we got into this for, to be just another bar.

“Most music venues our size were on a level playing field before this, it’s not like we or they were sitting on a pile of cash. People do this because they love it.

“It’s maybe different in bigger cities where there’s more money to be made, but somewhere the size of Dundee people do it because they love the music.”

Even if the venue is allowed to re-open without social distancing, there could be a lull where they have no bookings, because touring acts are arranged three to six months in advance.

And Mark is also concerned that come the time when venues start to open up again, there may be a reluctance among the public to return to gigs.

He said: “I think we are lucky in that quite a lot of what we do is student-oriented and a Music Trust survey showed the younger ones are more likely to come out straight away.

“But as a venue we need all those different parts to survive, so the older crowd could be more hesitant and it’s that fear that you could hit the wall because you can’t attract that element.”