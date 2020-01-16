Gigs organised by Dundee student help raise cash for mental health and suicide prevention charity

A Dundee student has helped raise cash for a mental health and suicide prevention charity by organising an indie and punk gig.

Holly Irvine organised the concert in aid of CALM at Conroy’s Basement on Saturday night, with Fife outfit The Links headlining the show and Glaswegians The Runaway Models and three-piece rockers Conflict Hope taking the support slots.

Through ticket sales and a social media fundraiser, more than £600 will be donated to the charity.

Holly said: “I’ve organised several charity events before but hadn’t done anything for a while so I decided to try to plan something bigger.

“I didn’t have any experience in promoting so I was a little out of my comfort zone. But thanks to the help of the lads in the bands we made it happen.

“I chose to fundraise for CALM after reading online that suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK and the cause of 18 deaths every day.

“I was shocked to learn this and felt compelled to raise awareness of the issue, as well as raise funds for CALM.

“The night went really well. We had a great turnout and a supportive crowd.

“The staff at Conroy’s Basement were genuinely invested in the night and made sure everything ran smoothly. I couldn’t have picked a better venue.”

The Links used the charity gig as their first headliner in Dundee, but said they decided to take part as the cause hit close to home.

The band, made up of Alex Duncan, Scott Williamson, Alex Christie and Ross Dickson, said: “Holly had come to see us before because she knows Ross and she’d mentioned to us a wee while back that she was planning to organise a charity gig.

“We all agreed it was a charity that hit close to home so we jumped at the chance to do it.

“One of the main aims of CALM is challenging boring male stereotypes and encouraging positive behavioural change.

“It’s all well and good having a big ad campaign telling you to speak up about mental health, but a lot of the time these messages can fall on deaf ears.

“We have – quite literally – a stage to speak to people so why not use it?

“Musicians are normally associated with confidence and expression so it’s important that we support anything that helps people to that end, especially if it gives someone the confidence to speak about their mental health.

“If just one person sees something that we’ve done and it helps them to deal with their own demons, then we’ve made a difference.

“It’s so gratifying as well to see people coming together to support these causes by donating and going to gigs and enjoying themselves.

“Mental health issues manifest themselves in a number of ways, but the common denominator linking them is loneliness, be it physically removing yourself from being in contact with people or psychologically by refusing to open up about it.

“That’s why being part of events such as this are so important because it’s a big middle finger to letting these issues be swept under the rug and ignored.

“Part of our remit is to project the messages these charities are promoting loud and clear.”

CALM aims to promote awareness of mental health issues and suicide, particularly among men.

It operates a late-night helpline that runs from 5pm to midnight every day providing support to people by phone and online.

For information or to get support, visit thecalmzone.net or call 0800 585858.